Former EBR metro councilman Smokie Bourgeois dies at 78, colleagues say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rodney “Smokie” Bourgeois, former East Baton Rouge metro councilman, has died at 78 after battling pancreatic cancer, according to his collogues.
“Smokie was one-of-a-kind. In his restaurant you could always count on him for a great story," said Mike Walker, former EBR mayor pro tem. "On the metro council we could rely on him to hold local government accountable. He was a Baton Rouge original and we will miss him greatly.”
Walker served with Bourgeois for eight years on the EBR metro council. Bourgeois served district 12 on the council and ran for mayor in 2016.
Bourgeois was also the founder of George’s restaurant.
Bourgeois was known for being outspoken and colorful during his term on the Metro Council. He lost a runoff to fellow mayoral candidate John Delgado in 2012. He often disagreed with Mayor-President Kip Holden on issues like the failed bond proposals and the new downtown library.
