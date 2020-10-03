FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Simply beautiful weather to close out the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We certainly can’t ask for much better weather during a weekend.
Sunday’s forecast will be just as good as Saturday albeit with temperatures a handful of degrees warmer. We stay dry under bright sunshine. A weak cold front is set to arrive late Sunday night.
With no moisture to work with this front will move through dry. The front won’t do much to temperatures other than keeping them near normal through Tuesday.
The weather stays dry for the better part of the week with rain returning by the end of the week into next weekend. That is in response to Invest 92-L which is currently in the Eastern Caribbean. Invest 92-L will be moving into the central Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday.
Uncertainty remains high with the eventual track and intensity forecasts for Invest 92-L. For now the forecast will show an influx of tropical moisture moving over the North Central Gulf Coast with increasing rain chances over next weekend into the following week.
As mentioned, weather model forecasts vary, but we are still in hurricane season so we can’t lower our guard. Tropical Storm Gamma is forecast to drift west in the coming days staying in the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico.
At this time Gamma poses no immediate threat, but steering currents are expected to breakdown by the end of the week which could cause Gamma to drift north. The forecast track for the next 5 days remains fairly high, but after that is a low confidence forecast.
