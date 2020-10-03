FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near perfect weekend weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first weekend in October is producing picture perfect weather. Temperatures will remain below normal albeit with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80°s both Saturday and Sunday.
The local area will stay dry thanks to the influence of persistent northerly flow. This northerly flow will keep the area dry right into the start of the upcoming school/work week.
Temperatures will continue to slightly warm right through the week. By mid-week morning lows and afternoon highs will return to normal levels. The local area will stay completely dry through Wednesday.
By Thursday a pair of tropical systems could be in the Gulf of Mexico. We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Gamma and a tropical wave currently in the East Central Caribbean. Both are forecast to be in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week.
Tropical Storm Gamma is forecast to be blocked by a building ridge of high pressure. This ridge will keep Gamma down in the Southern Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. Tropical moisture associated with these systems will be allowed to spread into the Northern Gulf Coast helping to aid in the production of a few showers.
The best rain chance looks to occur by next weekend as the current tropical wave in the Caribbean moves along the east side of the ridge and tracks close to the local area. Currently, weather models do not agree on the potential for tropical development. We are still amid hurricane season, so it will bear watching.
