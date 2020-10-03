Burrow still in search of first NFL win despite 5 TDs, completeion record

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is still in search of his first career win in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Burrow’s best chance came on Sunday, Sept. 27 as the Bengals went into overtime against the Philadelphia Eagles tied at 23. However, his offensive line did not provide much help as Burrow was sacked eight times, including three sacks in overtime.
The game ended in a tie at 23. So far, on the season the Bengals are 0-2-1.
“This is a loss to me. We didn’t win, that’s all it is to me,” Burrow said. “If you didn’t win, you lose. That’s the mindset to me.”
Per ESPN Stats and Info, this is the second year in a row that the No. 1 overall pick recorded a tie before a win. Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray tied in his first career start last season.
Burrow did his part completing 31-of-44 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Eagles.
On the season Burrow has completed 91-of-141 passes for 821 yards five touchdowns and an interception. Burrow has been sacked 14 times which leads the NFL. Burrow’s 91 completions and 141 pass attempts are currently ranked second in the NFL behind Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott.
Through three games in the NFL Burrow’s 91 completions are the most by a player in his first three games in NFL history.
