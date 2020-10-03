BRPD investigating fatal shooting near N. Foster Drive and Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, Oct. 2 around 4:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Foster Drive.
According to officials, Anthony Marshall, 39, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Marshall was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
