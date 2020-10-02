Tropics heating back up as we stay cooler than normal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Depression #25 has formed in the Western Caribbean. T.D. #25 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gamma as it slowly drifts NW towards the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico. Once it arrives, it will run into a series of weather features that will block any farther northerly progress. It will then get pushed west into the Bay of Campeche where it might stay for several days.
The eventual track after five days is still unknown as long-range models show quite a spread. Therefore, this system is not anything to worry about at the moment, but we will continue to monitor.
The weather locally will remain picture perfect through the weekend.
Temperatures have seen a drop-off today with afternoon temperatures running 5-10 degrees cooler than what we experienced on Thursday.
Highs will stay right below 80° Saturday afternoon making for a wonderful day to get outside. A warming trend begins Sunday, but the weather will remain quite nice.
A weak cold front arrives late Sunday and will provide a few degrees cooling for the start of next week.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and we say goodbye to the cooler than normal temps by mid-week. Temperatures won’t be hot, but you’ll be wishing for how we started the month by the time we reach Thursday. The should stay dry through the end of the work/school week.
By the following weekend, moisture from our two tropical features currently in the Caribbean may try to overspread the area and we might squeeze out a few showers mainly during afternoon hours.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.