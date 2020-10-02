Tropics heating back up as we stay cooler than normal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Depression #25 has formed in the Western Caribbean. T.D. #25 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gamma as it slowly drifts NW towards the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico. Once it arrives, it will run into a series of weather features that will block any farther northerly progress. It will then get pushed west into the Bay of Campeche where it might stay for several days.