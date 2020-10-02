Studies show thousands of women have skipped mammograms during the pandemic

“I happened to have had the luck of having COVID, and I was sent in to go get a lung scan, and I was meeting with my primary care physician, and she said, ‘Everyone is so scared to go. Just go in, get your mammogram done,’” Yiannopoulos said. “I am so grateful. It absolutely saved my life. Do not stay away from the hospitals. Do not stay away from having your mammogram done. It will save your life.”