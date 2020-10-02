2020 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first week of high school football for teams in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) is finally here and several games kicked off Thursday, Oct. 1.
THURSDAY GAMES:
Episcopal - 41
Country Day - 7
Central - 59
Belaire - 6
Broadmoor - 6
Donaldsonville - 56
Tara - 24
Northeast - 42
Southern Lab - 15
McKinley - 0
Ascension Catholic - 35
Slaughter Community Charter - 6
Albany - 55
Springfield - 25
