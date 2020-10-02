2020 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 1

High school football in Louisiana kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 1. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | October 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 11:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first week of high school football for teams in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) is finally here and several games kicked off Thursday, Oct. 1.

THURSDAY GAMES:

Episcopal - 41

Country Day - 7

Central - 59

Belaire - 6

Broadmoor - 6

Donaldsonville - 56

Tara - 24

Northeast - 42

Southern Lab - 15

McKinley - 0

Ascension Catholic - 35

Slaughter Community Charter - 6

Albany - 55

Springfield - 25

Don’t forget to join us at 10:10 p.m. for highlights from Friday’s games.

