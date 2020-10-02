Second body found at crime scene in Albany, sheriff says

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies say two bodies were recovered from a property along Skinner Lane in Albany on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 2.
One of the bodies is believed to be a woman who has been missing since last month, detectives said. Livingston deputies say their detectives were notified by deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office about a possible crime early Friday.
“They told us they received a call from a distressed male,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. "During this call, the male confesses to a crime. He claims to have murdered an acquaintance. He then details a possible crime scene - his home. His home ends up being located in Livingston Parish (30,000 block of Skinner Lane in Albany). We - along with TPSO - responded to Skinner Lane today. The male was deceased of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.'
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the male - Randolph Skinner, Sr. - was a wanted person for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of an adult female from Hammond. She has not been seen since early September.
Sheriff Ard says, “Human remains were discovered on the property. At this hour, we are working to confirm an identity. Until we are certain, we will not be releasing a name. Our investigation is ongoing.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.