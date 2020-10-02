October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and more than ever service groups want to get the message out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since the start of the pandemic, domestic violence cases are up, but service groups in the Baton Rouge area are determined to educate the public in order to decrease those numbers.
“It’s bringing awareness to domestic violence in our city and that’s happening and what’s been happening with domestic violence. Before COVID arrived here, we had an epidemic, and the epidemic was domestic violence,” says Twahna Harris who is the founder and director of The Butterfly Society.
Baton Rouge Police Department says they have lost seven people due to domestic violence from Jan. to Sept. Survivors, like Latoya Jefferson, say it’s time to speak up, “He wanted me to tell the person that I was talking to on the phone that I couldn’t speak to them anymore. So, at that point when I said no, it was like the first time that I had ever said no. He snapped and if it hadn’t been for my son, I don’t know what my circumstances would have been at that moment.”
Jefferson says it did take her a while to move on, but over time she learned that loving herself is the most important thing. Jefferson volunteers at The Butterfly Society and this month she hopes everyone will get involved and learn to stand up against domestic violence.
“To me it means education, I think we take this month and the people that I speak with they take this month and be like ‘okay we’re going to, you know, advocate for domestic violence this month,’ but this is a conversation that needs to be had 365 days,” adds Jefferson.
The Butterfly Society says that if you are wanting to get out of an abusive relationship or if you know someone is in one, they say to call the police or reach out to a counseling group that will be able to provide help.
The Butterfly Society plans to have several events this month to raise awareness on domestic violence. The next event is to walk a mile in their shoes, and it will be on Monday, Oct. 5th.
