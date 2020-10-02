October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and more than ever service groups want to get the message out

Baton Rouge Police Department says they have lost seven people due to domestic violence from Jan. to Sept. Survivors, like Latoya Jefferson, say it’s time to speak up, “He wanted me to tell the person that I was talking to on the phone that I couldn’t speak to them anymore. So, at that point when I said no, it was like the first time that I had ever said no. He snapped and if it hadn’t been for my son, I don’t know what my circumstances would have been at that moment.”