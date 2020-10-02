Friday, October 2: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Oct. 2, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 167,401 total cases - 889 new cases
- 5,355 total deaths - 26 new deaths
- 536 patients in hospitals - increase of 2 patients
- 74 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 154,163 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
- 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 38% of these cases.
- 24% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Thursday, Oct. 1, LDH says 22,704 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,356,024.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
