FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fabulous October day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our sunny and dry autumn weather continues. With the passage of a cold front last night, cooler temperatures are back in the forecast again!
Quiet and nice for your Friday out-the-door under clear skies, starting out in the mid/upper 50°s on the way to a fabulous October day. Plenty of sunshine, light northerly winds, and a high in the upper 70°s.
Overnight, fair, and an almost chilly low of 52°.
For both Saturday and Sunday, plenty of smiles all around regarding the first weekend in October! No shortage of sunshine – highs staying in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s and, for a change, that’s a bit “below” normal!
