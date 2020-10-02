FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful autumn weather should continue deep into next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The great autumn weather continues through the weekend and deep into next week. After reaching the mid and upper 80s on Thursday across the WAFB area, a “dry” front on Thursday night provided another surge of cool air to the lower Mississippi Valley. As a result, highs on Friday were as much as 5 to 8 degrees lower than on Thursday.
The sunshine we enjoyed on Friday will be back for Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday sunrise temperatures will be in the low 50s for the Red Stick; some communities near and north of the LA/MS state line could briefly slip into the upper 40s near daybreak. Saturday afternoon highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s around the region with low humidity and a dry east-northeast breeze.
Sunday gets just a little warmer with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 80s area-wide under mostly sunny skies. Another “dry” front will be headed southward through the state late in the day, helping to maintain the mild autumn temperatures and low humidity through Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will warm and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will begin a slow return by Wednesday, Oct. 7 and continue into the weekend. While the Storm Team cannot completely rule out a spotty shower or two late in the workweek, the First Alert forecast remains essentially rain-free through Friday.
Returning Gulf moisture and the resulting rebound in local humidity should be sufficient to generate a couple of showers during the following weekend of Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, but the current First Alert extended outlook only calls for rain chances at 20% for both days.
In the tropics, Invest 91L was upgraded to Tropical Depression #25 at 10 a.m. on Friday. T.D. #25 is expected to become Tropical Storm Gamma on Saturday as it heads northwest to north-northwest towards the Yucatan Peninsula. On the NHC forecast heading, Gamma is likely to landfall along the eastern Yucatan before moving into the southern Gulf over the weekend. The land interaction should effectively stop additional intensification temporarily.
By Monday, the guidance suggests that Gamma takes a turn to the west and slowly heads towards the open waters of the southwestern Gulf, continuing in that general direction through the middle of next week. Some modest strengthening is likely to resume once the tropical storm clears the Yucatan coast.
Admittedly, confidence in the exact forecast track and intensity for Gamma over the next several days is only fair, at best, but the storm Team is reasonably confident that Louisiana and the central Gulf Coast are not likely to be threatened by this storm, at least not within the next five to seven days.
The NHC also continues to highlight a second disturbance in the east-central Caribbean. The feature has yet to be tagged as an ‘invest’ but the NHC is already giving the tropical wave a 40% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it heads towards the western Caribbean.
