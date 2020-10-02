Auburn vs. LSU soccer game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests, quarantine of Auburn players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) say the Auburn vs. LSU soccer game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 in Baton Rouge has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.
SEC officials said in a tweet that there someone within the Auburn soccer program that tested positive for COVID-19 and several Auburn players have since been quarantined.
The game will be played at a later date, according to SEC officials.
LSU’s next match is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Oct. 11 at Mississippi State. The match will air on SEC Network.
