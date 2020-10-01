18-year-old female killed in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Donaldsonville shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
According to officials deputies responded to a residence on Anthony Drive in reference to someone being shot.
When deputies arrived on scene they located one victim, an 18-year-old female, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
