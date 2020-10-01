Woodlawn high school football game canceled due to students testing positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge School Board was notified of three positive COVID-19 cases on the Woodlawn football team.
The district made the decision to cancel the Friday nights game against Riverside on Thursday, October 1.
No announcement has been made as to when the Friday, October 2 game against Riverside will be played.
According to officials, contract tracing is being conducted and all Woodlawn football program activities are suspended until further notice.
As of right now, no other school operations are impacted.
