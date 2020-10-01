‘We need to have better eyes’ - Payton couldn’t believe how much trouble Saints had defending the bootleg

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The NFL is known as a “copycat” league and if the Saints can’t sure up a specific part of their defense, they can expect to see more of it this Sunday, according to head coach Sean Payton.
The bootleg is a play that’s been around for decades and it’s a good bet that every NFL player has either been in an offense that ran it or been a part of a defense that’s had to stop it.
Green Bay ran it over and over again with success against the Saints defense last Sunday in the 37-30 loss for New Orleans. After looking at the film, Payton couldn’t believe how much difficulty his players had with stopping it.
“It will continue to be on the rise if we continue to defend it the way we have," said Payton. "We need to have better eyes. We know we need to have much better eyes relative to what we’re doing. Honestly, we looked like a high school team defending the bootleg the other night and that was kind of embarrassing. So, that has to get corrected.”
Aaron Rodgers was 21-of-32 for 283 yards and three touchdowns.
The Saints (1-2) travel to Detroit for a noon kickoff Sunday against the Lions (1-2). The game will be shown on FOX.
