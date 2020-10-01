U.S. Marshals Operation ‘Summer Rescue’ rescues 11 runaway children in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - During a two-month operation in New Orleans, 11 children, who were reported runaways, were rescued through the ‘Summer Rescue’ operation.
Operation Summer Rescue 2020, which focused on missing and endangered runaways, ran from August 1 to September 30.
A 16-year-old runaway teen, who was rescued, was believed to be involved in illegal gang activity involving firearms in New Orleans, according to a report from the USMS. A 13-year-old girl was also rescued in Nashville, Tenn with assistance from the USMS Middle District of TN Task Force, Metro Nashville Police Department, and the FBI New Orleans Field Office.
Several arrests were made during the rescues, including a man who was arrested for aggravated statutory rape.
A mother wanted on a first-degree murder warrant out of Mississippi was arrested. She was wanted after allegedly killing her 11-year-old son at a hotel in Laurel, Miss. Her sons, ages 6 and 9, were recovered in New Orleans East.
Any information about missing/endangered children should be reported to your local police department and or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-The-Lost. Information about violent fugitives can be provided to the U.S. Marshals Service at (504) 589-6872, via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov, or with the USMS tips app. Crimestoppers GNO may also be contacted with tips at (504) 822-1111.
