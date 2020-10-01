Sen. Cassidy meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Cassidy meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a native of Louisiana. (Source: Bill Cassidy)
By WAFB Staff | October 1, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a native of Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The pair met privately before meeting with members of the media.

“Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional lawyer and judge who will make a terrific Supreme Court justice. I chock that up to her Louisiana upbringing. She has a deep appreciation of the Constitution and will interpret our laws fairly. She will serve our country well,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.