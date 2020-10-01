Sen. Cassidy meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a native of Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The pair met privately before meeting with members of the media.
“Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional lawyer and judge who will make a terrific Supreme Court justice. I chock that up to her Louisiana upbringing. She has a deep appreciation of the Constitution and will interpret our laws fairly. She will serve our country well,” said Dr. Cassidy.
