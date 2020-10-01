Metro council calls another meeting to re-vote on bar reopening issue; ATC says bars can reopen without metro council approval

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirms that the metro council is expected to meet again Friday, Oct. 2 to re-vote on whether bars in the parish can reopen.
The metro council was called to a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 30 to vote, but five members did not attend the virtual meeting, while one abstained from the vote, meaning the council did not have enough votes to approve or deny the measure.
However, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) says bars in East Baton Rouge Parish can reopen without permission from the metro council.
Council members say the final say is in fact up to them.
