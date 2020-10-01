LSU offense looks to build behind Brennan’s play against Vandy defense that didn’t fare badly against Texas A&M

LSU offense looks to build behind Brennan’s play against Vandy defense that didn’t fare badly against Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 - Running back Isaiah Spiller (No. 28) of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics/Texas A&M Athletics (Source: Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics)
By Steve Schneider and Josh Auzenne | October 1, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 8:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will hit the road for Nashville on Friday after wrapping up their last practice Thursday, Oct. 1, for the week two matchup with Vanderbilt and head coach Ed Orgeron held his final news conference with sports journalists before the contest.

Vandy’s defense didn’t fare badly against the Texas A&M offense and head coach Jimbo Fisher in College Station.

The Commodores allowed 372 yards of total offense. Quarterback Kellen Mond completed 17-of-28 pass attempts for 189 yards and just one touchdown.

Ed Orgeron - 10/1/20 (Full Interview)

Vanderbilt faced a balanced mix of 28 throws and 27 runs, with the Aggie sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller racking up 117 yards rushing on just eight carries, including a 57-yard burst. Texas A&M finished with 183 yards on the ground as a team to go with 189 yards through the air.

RELATED STORIES:

Fisher’s team certainly didn’t gash the Commodore defense but LSU figures to build on last week’s first career start for Myles Brennan, who was 27-of-45 for 345 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State. He also threw two interceptions and was sacked seven times.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.