LPSO holds 47th annual Peace Officer of the Year Awards luncheon

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Members of the Denham Springs Kiwanis club and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office held their 47th annual Peace Office of the Year awards luncheon Thursday, Oct. 1.
LPSO honored Lt. Jennifer Duet during their luncheon; she was named the LPSO Kiwanis Peace Officer of the Year for her selfless acts, leadership and vision.
Lt. Duet supervises the LPSO Juvenile Detective Division, the School Resource Officer Division, and the LPSO Explorers. She has been helping LSPO to positively impact our future.
Below is a list of officers who were also honored:
Louisiana State Police:
- Trooper Jeffery Martin
Denham Springs Police:
- Sergeant Scott Sterling
Denham Springs Marshal:
- Capt. Anthony Groger
- Deputy Marshal Darryl Averett
- Deputy Marshal Bo Vann
- Deputy Marshal Jamie Coon
- Deputy Marshal Madelyn Long
- Deputy Marshal David Hooter
- Deputy Marshal Leesha Robert
