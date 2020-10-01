Louisiana-Lafayette’s game against Appalachian St. postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests by the Mountaineers

BOONE, N.C. (WAFB) - Louisiana-Lafayette won’t be playing a highly-anticipated matchup with Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 7, due to COVID-19.
The Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) have postponed the game due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The team reported all active cases are recovering in isolation and close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.
“We are disappointed for our football program, but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State’s response to this situation,” said athletic director Bryan Maggard. “The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance.”
The game will be rescheduled for either December 4 or 5 in Boone, N.C., when LSU is scheduled to play its season finale hosting Ole Miss.
The postponement means the undefeated Cajuns (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will go three weeks without playing a football game.
Billy Napier’s team is next scheduled to host Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 17.
