Kids at Villa Del Rey introduced to farming

Kids at Villa Del Rey Elementary learn about farming
By WAFB Staff | October 1, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 4:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kids at Villa Del Rey Elementary school were able to take advantage of this beautiful weather.

On Thursday, Oct. 1 students were introduced to farming.Teachers and administrators at the school broke ground in their own little garden.

Joy Abernathy-Dyer the Principle at Villa Del Rey stated that the school is right in the middle of a food desert and they want their kids to be a major change in the community. They want to teach kids were food comes from and how they can grow it themselves.

Leaders want the kids to work with a purpose and leave a lasting impact and selling the food to the community.

