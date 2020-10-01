Kids at Villa Del Rey introduced to farming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kids at Villa Del Rey Elementary school were able to take advantage of this beautiful weather.
On Thursday, Oct. 1 students were introduced to farming.Teachers and administrators at the school broke ground in their own little garden.
Joy Abernathy-Dyer the Principle at Villa Del Rey stated that the school is right in the middle of a food desert and they want their kids to be a major change in the community. They want to teach kids were food comes from and how they can grow it themselves.
Leaders want the kids to work with a purpose and leave a lasting impact and selling the food to the community.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.