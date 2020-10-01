It’s October, but that doesn’t mean hurricane season is over

Nate in 2017 is the most recent October hurricane to strike Louisiana, yet 1985′s Juan may be the most memorable of recent October storms. With its pretzel-like track along and near the Louisiana coast, Juan is the second latest tropical system to strike Louisiana and the only tropical system to claim two Louisiana landfalls: the first near Morgan City on Oct. 29 and a second landfall as the storm crossed Plaquemines Parish on Oct. 31.