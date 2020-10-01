It’s October, but that doesn’t mean hurricane season is over

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s October, and that means we’re on the down slope of tropical landfall threats for Louisiana based on the historical record. However, don’t think that October is not a potentially active and dangerous month for the Bayou State.
Ten hurricanes have impacted Louisiana during October based on NOAA/NHC records dating back to 1851. Since then, two major hurricanes have struck Louisiana during October, including the Chenier Caminada Hurricane of 1893. That Category 4 monster resulted in as many as 2,000 fatalities across southeast Louisiana.
For those of you that remember 1964′s Hilda, a recent reanalysis of that storm by NOAA/NHC experts resulted in a downgrading of Hilda’s intensity from a Category 4 major hurricane to a Category 2.
Nate in 2017 is the most recent October hurricane to strike Louisiana, yet 1985′s Juan may be the most memorable of recent October storms. With its pretzel-like track along and near the Louisiana coast, Juan is the second latest tropical system to strike Louisiana and the only tropical system to claim two Louisiana landfalls: the first near Morgan City on Oct. 29 and a second landfall as the storm crossed Plaquemines Parish on Oct. 31.
The bottom line is don’t let your guard down! Stay weather aware with WAFB’s First Alert Weather app.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.