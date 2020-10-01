FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A beautiful full moon – a Harvest Moon – greeted the very early riser on this first day of October and while not quite as cool as yesterday morning, temperatures still starting out (generally) in the mid/upper 50°s.
Lots more sunshine on the way today, nice and dry with light northerly winds and a tad warmer than yesterday. Our afternoon high will climb into the mid 80°s, which is still “normal” for this time of year.
Overnight, clear and pleasant – a low of 55°.
Tomorrow, as the result of a reinforcing cold front, the high Friday will stay in the mid/upper 70°s. No mention of rain – looks like another lovely “blue sky” day!
