FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold fronts keep rolling through; eyes remain on the tropics

Sunday follows with mostly sunny skies. It does get a little warmer though, with temperatures Sunday climbing to around 80° or so, but a second dry front rolls through the WAFB area Sunday. While that second surge of cool air may not be quite as pronounced as Thursday’s cool-down, Sunday’s front will help to maintain the fine fall weather into the new work week. Abundant sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday, with highs both days in the upper 70°s to around 80°.