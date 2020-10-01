FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold fronts keep rolling through; eyes remain on the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hello, October! We open the new month with a full moon: the Harvest Moon!
The Storm Team forecast calling for more fine autumn days remains intact, so make plans to take advantage of what should be a lovely weekend!
A dry front slides from north to south through the Bayou State Thursday, delivering another surge of cool and dry (low humidity) air to Louisiana, with barely a cloud to be found.
Skies remain clear Thursday night into Friday morning, with Friday sunrise temperatures in the mid 50°s for the capital region. Sunshine and blue skies will define Friday, with highs in the upper 70°s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Saturday morning will be even cooler, with daybreak temperatures near 50° for many WAFB communities. Like Friday, clear skies and abundant sunshine define the day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70°s.
Sunday follows with mostly sunny skies. It does get a little warmer though, with temperatures Sunday climbing to around 80° or so, but a second dry front rolls through the WAFB area Sunday. While that second surge of cool air may not be quite as pronounced as Thursday’s cool-down, Sunday’s front will help to maintain the fine fall weather into the new work week. Abundant sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday, with highs both days in the upper 70°s to around 80°.
Of course, all good things must come to an end, but the changes will be slow. Gulf humidity will begin to creep back into the region around the middle of next week, with partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will run in the low to mid 80°s all three days, but the outlook calls for little to no rain to end the work week.
We could see a few showers over the following weekend (Oct. 10 and 11), but for the time being, the First Alert forecast keeps much of the area dry those two days as well.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now closely monitoring two disturbances. Recently tagged as Invest 91L, a tropical wave over the western Caribbean is now given a 40% chance of development over the next two days, with that percentage rising to 70% for days three through five (through next Tuesday). While the wave appears destined to become a tropical depression or tropical storm, it’s future remains highly uncertain.
A second tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles is posted with a 20% chance of development over the next five days as it slowly moves across the Caribbean.
