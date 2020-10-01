FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cold front arrives tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front is set to arrive tonight reinforcing the cooler than normal weather we’ve been enjoying lately. You won’t really notice this front as we stay clear and dry.
The signal for this front will be an increase in wind speed. Before the front arrives, expect a typical early October day with highs in the mid 80°s. Temperatures Friday will be 5-10 degrees cooler as cooler air slowly works into the area.
The weather will stay picture perfect through the weekend even though temperatures will increase some Sunday. Late Sunday yet another reinforcing cold front is set to arrive.
High pressure will start to work into the area during the following work week. That will allow for dry weather to prevail and temperatures to slowly start warming back to early October norms.
Two tropical waves currently in Caribbean are slowly trying move towards the Gulf of Mexico. It remains to be seen if anything will develop with these features, but the locally area should be protected from the forecast upper level flow over the next 2 weeks.
These tropical systems should get deflected by the numerous fronts and high pressure systems that will progress through Louisiana in the coming days.
