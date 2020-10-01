Dalton and the ‘Dillos are itching to play the fiddle again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last time Dalton Wayne and his band of middle-aged misfits, the Warmadillos, strung up their guitars to serenade the bar-goers of Baton Rouge, the world was a different place. That was seven unbelievably long months ago in March.
Since then, the band has been sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic. Without bars or music venues, there’s been no gravelly howling, no fiddles, and especially no lap steels. The Phase 2 guidelines outlined by Governor John Bel Edwards even specifically banned dancing.
The Warmadillos were gearing up for a huge year, coming off of a stellar 2019 release, “Foul Mouthed & Fool Hearted." They were the only DIY band booked to share the stage with national touring acts at one of the largest BBQ music festivals in the country, Hogs for the Cause, which was postponed and eventually canceled.
The 'Dillos haven’t been dormant, however. During that time, through the excruciating pain of missing live performances, the band’s frontman and namesake has written new songs for their next release, which is tentatively scheduled to drop early next year.
And he’s going to get to play them live.
Nestled behind the Perkins Road overpass, Beauvoir Park has been hosting socially-distanced shows on its outdoor stage and nearly two-acre lawn.
Dalton and his trio of half-man half-mammalian accomplices will be bringing their unique brand of outlaw country back to the stage on Oct. 9.
“We couldn’t be more excited to play our first live show since march at Beauvoir Park,” bassist and band manager Jonathan Tillman says. “They’ve been hosting outdoor socially distanced shows for a few months now and things have gone super smooth. We’ve been working on songs for the album we hope to put out early in 2021 and we’ll be playing some of those. It’s a very special thing Beauvoir Park has going on and we’re super pumped about being a part of it."
The first 25 people will get a hot-off-the-press sticker to commemorate the band’s return to hopeful stardom. Only 100 people will be allowed to attend and temperature checks will be taken before you’re allowed onto the lawn. If you’re at-risk or have a fever, the venue’s managers ask you stay home.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Dalton will begin shouting into a microphone around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and pre-sales are available here.
