CRIME STOPPERS: 2 women wanted for home invasion, simple battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently searching for two women accused of home invasion and simple battery.
Jolisa Jenkins, 27, AKA Jolisa Byrd, and Glentoria Thompson, 25, are both wanted on the above charges.
Jenkins is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 185 lbs, while Thompson is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. Both women have black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online here. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.
DOB 10-26-1992 DOB 07-14-1995
