Community organizations come together for Cease Fire BR, a march to end violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday night (Oct. 1), a group marched through Baton Rouge in what they deemed a “call to action” and a march against violence.
They marched from the old Chase Bank on Plank Road to the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Riley Street. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined in on the march, saying preventing violence means everyone needs to do their part.
“We cannot police ourselves out of everything that is happening in our community. It takes community as stakeholders saying ‘enough is enough.’ It takes community as stakeholders willing to march, willing to speak, willing to make the call to action,” said Mayor Broome.
Several different community groups were responsible for making the march happen.
