Beer Cheese Pimiento Spread

If using this spread as a dip, you may wish to serve on assortments of crackers or chips in place of the sandwich bread. In a food processor, add all ingredients except mayonnaise, pistachios and bread. Process until well blended but slightly coarse. Add mayonnaise, ½ cup at a time, pulsing until a smooth and spreadable texture is achieved. The more mayo, the better. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl then add chopped pistachios, blending well. Storing in a closed container overnight will improve the flavor. Use as a spread or on finger sandwiches.