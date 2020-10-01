Beer Cheese Pimiento Spread

Let’s celebrate Oktoberfest with this tailgating favorite at your next gathering! It will sure become a crowd-pleaser! (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | October 1, 2020

October is here! Let's celebrate Oktoberfest with this tailgating favorite at your next gathering! It will sure become a crowd-pleaser!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Yields: 2 quarts

Stirrin' It Up: Beer Cheese Pimiento Spread (Oct. 1, 2020)

Ingredients:

2 (2-ounce) jars diced pimientos

½ cup Abita® Amber beer

3 cups grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese

3 cups red rind cheese or mild American cheese, grated

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1½ tbsps Worcestershire sauce

½ tbsp dry mustard

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1½ cups heavy-duty mayonnaise

¼ cup chopped pistachio nuts

sliced bread for sandwich

Method:

If using this spread as a dip, you may wish to serve on assortments of crackers or chips in place of the sandwich bread. In a food processor, add all ingredients except mayonnaise, pistachios and bread. Process until well blended but slightly coarse. Add mayonnaise, ½ cup at a time, pulsing until a smooth and spreadable texture is achieved. The more mayo, the better. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl then add chopped pistachios, blending well. Storing in a closed container overnight will improve the flavor. Use as a spread or on finger sandwiches.

