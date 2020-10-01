Beer Cheese Pimiento Spread

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - October is here! Let’s celebrate Oktoberfest with this tailgating favorite at your next gathering! It will sure become a crowd-pleaser!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Yields: 2 quarts
Ingredients:
2 (2-ounce) jars diced pimientos
½ cup Abita® Amber beer
3 cups grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese
3 cups red rind cheese or mild American cheese, grated
4 cloves garlic, peeled
1½ tbsps Worcestershire sauce
½ tbsp dry mustard
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1½ cups heavy-duty mayonnaise
¼ cup chopped pistachio nuts
sliced bread for sandwich
Method:
If using this spread as a dip, you may wish to serve on assortments of crackers or chips in place of the sandwich bread. In a food processor, add all ingredients except mayonnaise, pistachios and bread. Process until well blended but slightly coarse. Add mayonnaise, ½ cup at a time, pulsing until a smooth and spreadable texture is achieved. The more mayo, the better. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl then add chopped pistachios, blending well. Storing in a closed container overnight will improve the flavor. Use as a spread or on finger sandwiches.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.