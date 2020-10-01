5 arrested for ‘shooting up’ Plaquemine, using Molotov cocktails; 2 wanted

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A press conference is scheduled for Thursday morning in Iberville Parish following the arrest of five people.
Sheriff Brett Stassi says five people have been arrested for “shooting up” Plaquemine and using Molotov cocktails. Two others are wanted.
“The shooting has to stop,” Stassi says.
Stassi will be joined by Fire Marshal Butch Browning outside of the Plaquemine Parish courthouse at 11 a.m.
