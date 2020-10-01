Child accidentally shot in parking lot of Family Dollar in Geismar

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon (Oct. 1) near Geismar.
Emergency officials say an AirMed crew landed near the Family Dollar on Highway 74 in Geismar.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm a 6-year-old child was accidentally shot. It’s believed the child was shot by another child. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital via AirMed. His condition is currently unknown.
No other details are available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.