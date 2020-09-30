White Castle man arrested for allegedly firing into vehicle with two young children inside

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man from White Castle has been arrested for reportedly shooting at someone driving a car on Highway 405 in Donaldsonville.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. Deputies responded to a 911 call about someone firing shots from a car into another on Highway 405. Deputies were able to find the vehicle and pull it over, identifying the driver as Edward Westley Jr., 22, of White Castle.
Deputies say they found a handgun, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as various prescription drugs that did not belong to Westley.
During the investigation, deputies learned Westley and the victim had gotten into some sort of argument earlier and that Westley had reportedly fired several shots at the victim, who had two children under the age of 2 in the car at the time. No injuries were reported.
Westley was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, two counts of possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
