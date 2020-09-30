VIDEO: City of New Orleans to make Thursday announcement regarding Phase 3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will hold a news conference Thursday regarding the city’s readiness to move to Phase 3.
Mayor Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno will update residents and the media.
In the city’s weekly media briefing Tuesday, spokesman Beau Tidwell said Orleans Parish has not seen a COVID related death in 7 days.
The city’s positivity rate stands at 1.6 percent and hospital capacity is stable.
Last Friday, the city allowed restaurants/bars to resume takeout, drive-thru and curbside service for alcoholic drinks between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Tracey’s Original Irish Bar was forced to shut down last week after social media videos showed large crowds gathered to watch a Saints game.
The bar was allowed to reopen two days later.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.