Struggling to get a stronger WiFi signal? Try these tips

“It’s about the size of like a phone. It plugs into the electrical outlet and what it does is it basically does what it sounds like it does. It extends the range of your WiFi network. Depending upon the model that you get and depending upon the underlying technology that it uses and depending upon your exact needs, an extender may be totally fine or it may not even be worth the money at all,” explained De Leon. “Where extenders get interesting is that they are usually pretty cheap. They start at like $30 to $40 online. An extender is great for the person who is just trying to get like a home office. They have WiFi in their home, but the home office is just a little slow. It doesn’t work in there. Okay great, you use an extender and it will extend the WiFi into the home office. It won’t extend it into the basement. It won’t extend it into the attic. It will extend it just that little bit into that one little nook and cranny of your home.”