At session, lawmakers push for more control during emergencies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the capitol, lawmakers are trying to take more control over how Louisiana reopens its economy.
A committee debated a handful of ideas Wednesday, Sept. 30 that would give the legislature more say in how state emergencies are handled. One Republican plan would allow the House or Senate to throw out certain rules the governor puts in place during an emergency order.
If that bill passes and the governor signs it, the legislature could immediately roll back coronavirus restrictions on businesses like bars and restaurants.
