Not enough Metro Council members attend special meeting to vote on bars reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Only seven of the twelve Metro Council members attended a special virtual meeting Wednesday, Sept. 30 that was intended to vote on whether or not bars in East Baton Rouge Parish could open after the parish met state Phase 3 requirements Wednesday.
The meeting was originally sponsored by Jennifer Racca, Matt Watson, Dwight Hudson, Denise Amoroso, and Chandler Loupe.
Councilman Loupe, an original member of the meeting, did not attend the virtual meeting Wednesday. Councilwomen Chauna Banks, Donna Collins-Lewis, and Tara Wicker and Councilman Lamont Cole also did not attend the meeting.
Six council members voted for the measure. Councilwoman Erika Green broke the quorum abstained from the vote.
Seven votes are needed in the Metro Council for a measure to pass or fail.
