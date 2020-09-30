Michael Thomas participates in first practice since ankle injury

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time since leaving the Saints' opening game contest with an ankle injury, Michael Thomas practiced with the team. The All-Pro wide receiver missed the Raiders and Packers game but was officially a limited participant Wednesday.
Below is the full injury list from the first practice of preparation for the Lions:
LIMITED PARTICIPATION:
- WR MICHAEL THOMAS (ANKLE)
- CB MARSHON LATTIMORE (HAMSTRING)
- DE MARCUS DAVENPORT (ELBOW)
- DT DAVID ONYEMATA (CALF)
- LB CHASE HANSEN (HIP)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- TE JARED COOK (GROIN)
- LG ANDRUS PEAT (ANKLE)
- CB JANORIS JENKINS (ILLNESS)
The next injury report will be released after Thursday’s practice. On Friday, the team will declare statuses heading into the weekend and on gameday, all teams must declare which players will be inactive an hour and a half before their respective contests.
