Mayor Broome says bars can reopen after metro council meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement Wednesday evening after the
East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council did not have enough council members vote “yes” to approve a measure that would have allowed bars in East Baton Rouge Parish to reopen.
Broome says she has been informed by Commissioner Ernest P. Legier Jr. of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) will continue to recognize the opt-in status for East Baton Rouge Parish, as she requested earlier this week.
“The agency is comfortable having received the request for opt-in from the mayor’s office. The approval will not be rescinded,” Legier said.
“Bars can immediately operate under eased restrictions, as outlined by ATC,” Broome’s administration said in a statement to WAFB.
