Mayor Broome announces bars in EBR Parish can reopen pending approval from metro council

"This afternoon, the Commissioner of ATC approved my request to opt-in East Baton Rouge Parish and we will begin working with businesses in our area to open as quickly as possible. My administration has followed all of the recommendations from ATC to ease restrictions, which business can now implement immediately. This is a result of the hard work our citizens have put in over the last few months to slow the spread of COVID-19. As Mayor-President, it is my responsibility to see that it is done in as safe a manner as possible.