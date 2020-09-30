Mayor Broome announces bars in EBR Parish can reopen pending approval from metro council

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday, Sept. 30 that the parish has met the criteria for bars to reopen.
Mayor Broome issued the following statement:
"This afternoon, the Commissioner of ATC approved my request to opt-in East Baton Rouge Parish and we will begin working with businesses in our area to open as quickly as possible. My administration has followed all of the recommendations from ATC to ease restrictions, which business can now implement immediately. This is a result of the hard work our citizens have put in over the last few months to slow the spread of COVID-19. As Mayor-President, it is my responsibility to see that it is done in as safe a manner as possible.
I welcome the council’s support of my decision to apply to get our businesses reopened, should they choose to take steps to do so this evening. This is not an open invitation for the public to ignore the guidelines we have laid out. If we want to keep moving forward to return to some sense of normalcy, I implore everyone to visit these establishments with a commitment to wear masks and properly social distance."
Now that “opt-in” status is granted, bars will be allowed to operate under eased restrictions outlined in Governor John Bel Edwards' executive order.
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is expected to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a special meeting to hold a vote on the issue.
In Phase 3, bars that are allowed to reopen must operate under the following minimum restrictions:
- Bars may reopen and offer table-side service only. Standing and bar service will be prohibited.
- Indoor capacity shall be limited to a 25% occupancy rate or 50 people, whichever is less
- Outdoor capacity shall be limited to 50 people and only for table-side service
- Tables shall be spaced in accordance with Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal social distancing guidelines
- Bars and other Class AG permit holders including daiquiri shops must cease all sale and service of alcoholic beverages and close no later than 11 p.m.
- No person under the age of 21 shall be allowed on to the premises
- Live music is prohibited
Click here for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.