LSU starts fall baseball activities

LSU starts fall baseball activities
LSU has begun fall baseball practice. (Source: Craig Loper/WAFB-TV)
By Jacques Doucet | September 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 7:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU could not have picked a more perfect day to begin its fall ball activities.

It was a gorgeous day to be at Alex Box Stadium for head coach Paul Mainieri and his Tigers.

LSU fall ball practice starts

A few of the players look different with some fresh new beards. Tigers like Drew Bianco, Trent Vietmeier, and Cade Beloso got their facial hair growing while away.

Everyone was so happy to be getting back to work after being shut down roughly seven months ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.