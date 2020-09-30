LSP: Baton Rouge man dies in crash on LA 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a Baton Rouge man dead in West Baton Rouge Parish Monday, Sept. 29.
Investigators say the crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1 at the intersection of LA 3237, in front of the Walmart.
Colin Bain, 25, of Baton Rouge, was traveling northbound on LA 1 in a 2015 Dodge Challenger, when for reasons still under investigation, hit the back of a 2014 Kenworth tractor, according to Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz says Bain suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say they do not know if Bain was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash due to the severity of the damage to the Dodge.
The driver of the Kenworth was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. Scrantz says toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
