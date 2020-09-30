Lawmakers to discuss seating capacity inside stadiums for sporting events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Lawmakers are set to discuss the cap on how many people can be in stadiums for sporting events.
Governor Edward’s proclamation says capacity cannot exceed 25 percent of the venue.
Orleans Parish is still in phase two while the rest of the state moved into phase three. That means for the first Saints home game, there were no fans inside the Superdome.
The second home game allowed for a little more than 700 people to watch from the stands.
At high school games last week, there were several football scrimmages, but few people allowed in stands.
De La Salle High School’s football coach says for scrimmages they are okay with the limitations, but he wants to have more people allowed to enjoy the games .
“We’re going to do what’s best for our kids and our families. I think it’s a lot more than football. I want to make sure my band members, our senior band members, the the senior cheerleaders and all the way down and their families get to see their kids cheer and perform. So, it’s a big thing for me and us at De La Salle want to make sure it happens, if possible,” said Coach Ryan Manale.
Under New Orleans' rules, if marching bands or cheerleaders are permitted on the field, they would count toward the 250 person cap allowed in the staduium.
The House Committee on Education and Health and Welfare will discuss this and the reopening of schools.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. in Baton Rouge.
The meeting will be live streamed here.
