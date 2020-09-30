La. businessman, LSU philanthropist Lod Cook dies at 92

"The LSU Alumni Association Board of Directors, officers, and staff mourn the loss of our friend and benefactor Lod Cook. Lod was a visionary. He achieved phenomenal success and, remembering his experiences at LSU, used his standing and resources to make a difference at his alma mater. His hope was that his philanthropy would inspire his peers and the next generation of LSU alumni, fans and friends to also give back to the university. Thanks to the foundation laid and example set by Lod Cook, LSU alumni and future alumni will chart their paths to successful lives.