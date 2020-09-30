La. businessman, LSU philanthropist Lod Cook dies at 92

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lodrick Cook, a long-time business leader in Louisiana’s oil and gas industry and LSU philanthropist, has died at the age of 92, according to a social media post from his grandson Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Cook, a native of Castor, La., graduated with a degree in mathematics from LSU in 1950. He began working for the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) in 1956 and eventually was named vice president of the company in 1970. Cook would later serve as CEO of ARCO from 1986 to 1995.
He made many personal donations to LSU and led fundraising efforts for the university over the years. His donations funded the university’s alumni center which would be named in his honor.
Three U.S. presidents, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush, attended the dedication of the Lod Cook Alumni Center on LSU’s campus in 1994.
President George H.W. Bush would return to LSU in 2001 to dedicate the Lod and Carole Cook Hotel and Conference Center.
“This man moved mountains with his words alone,” Cook’s grandson, Sam Chambi, said in a Facebook post. “He lived an unbelievable life and I will celebrate him for the rest of mine.”
“Lod Cook was an amazing man and a visionary leader who was dedicated to improving his community and providing others with opportunities to pursue their dreams. As we mourn this tremendous loss, our LSU Family offers our condolences to Mr. Cook’s family and we hope they find some comfort in knowing that his tremendous contributions to LSU have left a legacy that will be honored for generations to come,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.
The LSU Alumni Association issued the following statement on Cook’s death:
"The LSU Alumni Association Board of Directors, officers, and staff mourn the loss of our friend and benefactor Lod Cook. Lod was a visionary. He achieved phenomenal success and, remembering his experiences at LSU, used his standing and resources to make a difference at his alma mater. His hope was that his philanthropy would inspire his peers and the next generation of LSU alumni, fans and friends to also give back to the university. Thanks to the foundation laid and example set by Lod Cook, LSU alumni and future alumni will chart their paths to successful lives.
The entire LSU community thanks you, Lod Cook. We’ll forever be grateful. LSU Alumni Association extends our deepest sympathy to his family."
