FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How low will it go?

By Diane Deaton | September 30, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 7:36 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of the month of September but fortunately, it’s not the end of some really nice autumn weather throughout SE LA and SW MS! 

Out-the-door on this Wednesday morning, it’s almost chilly – temperatures have dropped into the upper 40°s to lower 50°s! We’re not in “record low” territory, but it sure does feel good! 

So, enjoy another day of sunshine, light NW winds and an afternoon high topping out in the upper 70°s to lower 80°. 

Overnight, clear and cool – a low of 55°.

Tomorrow, returning sunny skies and a bit warmer but still “normal” for the first day of October – a high Thursday of 85°.

