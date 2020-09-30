FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How low will it go?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of the month of September but fortunately, it’s not the end of some really nice autumn weather throughout SE LA and SW MS!
Out-the-door on this Wednesday morning, it’s almost chilly – temperatures have dropped into the upper 40°s to lower 50°s! We’re not in “record low” territory, but it sure does feel good!
So, enjoy another day of sunshine, light NW winds and an afternoon high topping out in the upper 70°s to lower 80°.
Overnight, clear and cool – a low of 55°.
Tomorrow, returning sunny skies and a bit warmer but still “normal” for the first day of October – a high Thursday of 85°.
