FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool fall days continue

A second dry front will roll from north to south through Louisiana during the latter half of the day Sunday. Expect a few clouds, at most, and another wind shift from the north behind the front as another surge of dry, low humidity air moves into the state to keep the fine autumn forecast. High temperatures next Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 70°s, with low 80°s for highs through the rest of the week. Mainly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday will give way to partly cloudy skies midweek, with temperatures slowly warming as we head towards the following weekend. The extended outlook also includes very low-end chances for a few showers towards the end of next week too.