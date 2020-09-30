FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool fall days continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No complaints expected with this First Alert Forecast, as skies remain mainly sunny through the weekend and into next week.
Although Thursday morning won’t be quite as cool as Wednesday’s morning start, most WAFB neighborhoods can expect wake up temperatures ranging from the low 50°s for WAFB’s northern viewers to the upper 50°s for the coastal parishes under clear skies. Sunshine rules the day and it does get a little warmer Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid 80°s for the Red Stick.
A dry front will push through the region Thursday evening, doubling down on the cooler temperatures and reinforcing the enjoyable low humidity. Morning lows will be in the 50°s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the 70°s Friday and Saturday and around 80° or so Sunday.
I say it every year: If the tropics are behaving, October is Louisiana’s finest weather month for getting outdoors, and this weekend will be exhibit #1 for my weather testimony!
A second dry front will roll from north to south through Louisiana during the latter half of the day Sunday. Expect a few clouds, at most, and another wind shift from the north behind the front as another surge of dry, low humidity air moves into the state to keep the fine autumn forecast. High temperatures next Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 70°s, with low 80°s for highs through the rest of the week. Mainly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday will give way to partly cloudy skies midweek, with temperatures slowly warming as we head towards the following weekend. The extended outlook also includes very low-end chances for a few showers towards the end of next week too.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to highlight the western Caribbean for potential tropical development over the weekend and into early next week, giving the region a 60% chance for organization over the next five days. A tropical wave currently over the Caribbean is expected to interact with a cold front sagging southward through the southern Gulf, resulting in a broad low pressure area over the weekend and into next week. Confidence as to what might come of this, as well as where it might be headed, remains quite low, so let’s not be too concerned until we start to see something taking shape.
A second tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles also appears worthy of mention, although the NHC has not highlighted it as of yet.
