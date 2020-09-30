City of Zachary issues boil water advisory for residents near LA 19 and Pride Port Hudson Road

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The city of Zachary has issued a voluntary boil advisory for all residents who live near LA 19 and Pride Port Hudson Road due to a water main break.
Officials say the break has been repaired and crews are currently working to flush the area.
Customers/residents in the immediate area should boil their water for one minute before consuming.
The boil advisory will remain in place until water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.
When the boil advisory has been lifted, water system officials will post on the city of Zachary’s website at cityofzachary.org.
If you are unsure if your address is affected, or have any questions regarding the voluntary boil advisory, contact the City of Zachary Utilities Office at 225 654-0201. This office will remain open until 8 p.m. to answer questions.
