City of Baker School District to appoint acting superintendent at Wed. meeting following retirement announcement

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker School Board meets Wednesday, Sept. 30 to discuss and accept the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Herman Brister.
According to the meeting agenda, Brister’s retirement would be effective Dec. 31.
Brister is also requesting to take immediate extended sick leave, effective Oct. 1. The board must also discuss and approve that item.
The board will appoint an acting superintendent and interim superintendent at Wednesday night’s meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Dr. Brister was appointed superintendent back in May of 2015.
